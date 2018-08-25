Police Summons Fani-Kayode Over Inciting Online Publications

Published:





The Nigeria Police Force has summoned former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode over allegation of conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication against him.





Fani-Kayode was summoned via a letter dated August 20, 2018, and signed by the Commissioner in charge of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, Habu A. Sani.





In the letter titled, ‘Conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace’, the police noted that the invitation was based purely on a fact-finding mission.





Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, was told to report at 10am on August 28 at the Force Headquarters through Superintendent of Police Usman Garba for interviewing by Sani.





The letter read in part, “This office is investigating the above-mentioned case reported to the Inspector-General of Police in which your name featured.





"In view of the above, you are requested to interview the undersigned through SP Usman Garba on 28/08/2018 by 10.00hrs to shed light on the allegations raised.





"You are to, however, note that the invitation is purely for fact findings and your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, Please.”

