Eight (8) Deadly Kidnappers/Killers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Express Way Arrested by IRT. 2 AK47 Rifles, Several other Weapons and Army Uniforms Recovered.The Kidnappers Confessed to Several Kidnappings and Killings along the Express-Way by Shooting on the Cars of Innocent Citizens. Serious Efforts to Arrest Remaining gang-members in Progress. Suspects and Arms recovered were paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) today