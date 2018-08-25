Police IG, Idris Orders SARS To Wear Regular Police Uniforms And Name Tags

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to wear police uniforms with full identification, pending the launch of new FSARS uniform.





Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jimoh Moshood, the spokesman of the force, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the police boss gave the order at a meeting with critical stakeholders.





Idris was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of police in Charge of Operations, Mr. Habila Joshak. The statement said the meeting was convened to brief the stakeholders on the progress made so far in the overhaul of the SARS now known as Federal SARS.





Gwandu said that the overhaul of SARS was beyond rhetoric as strategic reforms were being implemented. He added that the Police had engaged the services of psychologists and counsellors in the ongoing screening of FSARS operatives.





On his part, the DCP in charge of the I-G’s X-Squad, Amaechi Elumelu, said in the statement that the screening and mobilization of FSARS Operatives would not be business as usual again.





Elumelusaid that FSARS operatives would undergo rigorous orientation including human rights training among other screening processes.





He said the I-G would soon unveil the Custody Records Management System and that the system would contain the records of arrests, detentions and welfare details of suspects.





The commissioner said this system would discourage arbitrary arrest of people and ensure that suspects were charged to court within 24 hours, in compliance with the law.

