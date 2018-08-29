Police Denies Stopping Kwankwaso From Using Eagle Square For Presidential Declaration

Published:

Police have denied sealing off Eagle Square, venue of the presidential declaration of Rabiu Kwankwaso, senator representing Kano central.





The allegation was made in a statement signed by Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesperson of Coalition of United Political parties (CUPP). The CUPP is a coalition of no less than 38 political parties.





But, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said that the Eagle Square has not been sealed off by security operatives.





He said police officers were merely deployed to the premises like every other public place in the federal capital territory (FCT).





“Police did not seal off any venue. We have deployment to every public place in Abuja,” Moshood said.





“If you go to Unity Fountain, there is police deployment there. The deployment is to ensure security. The Eagle Square is a private enterprise.”





A visit to the Eagle Square, shows about seven police officers guarding the premises.

