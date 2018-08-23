Police Declares Woman And Her Accomplice Wanted For Fraud

Published:





Funmilayo Oyelaja & Ogunsheye Tunde Rasheed have been declared wanted for Fraud by the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters G.R.A Ikeja.





The above named persons are hereby wanted by the Nigeria Police Force. A Warrant of arrest has been issued by the Magistrate Court Lagos State against them.





She is wanted for offence of fraud committed against her employer, CLEARLINE INTERNATIONAL LTD. She is a native of Ishara Remo, Ogun State and her last known address was No. 26, Demurin Road, Alapere, Lagos.





She is Yoruba by tribe, 36years of Age, thick lips, good teeth with opening, fair in complexion likes shopping, good in native and English wears.





She committed the fraud with her associate Mr. Tunde Rasheed Ogunseye whose picture also appears here. Tunde is a Yoruba by tribe, business man, 40 years of age, 5ft 7" (inches) in height, medium build thinning lips, good set of teeth, white eyes, light in complexion, round chin, bald head, high forehead; wrinkled neck, always in casual dress; he is into BET NAIJA Business.





If any of them is seen he/she should be apprehended and/or reported to the nearest Police Station or to the State Inteligence Bureau, Lagos State Command Headquarters G.R.A Ikeja Lagos.





A very handsome reward of 1 MILLION NAIRA the company await any person with useful information leading to their arrest.





NUMBERS TO CALL: 08035879893, 08130771065, 07038855910

