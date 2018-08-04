Police Begins Manhunt For Killers Of Four Hausa Traders In Rivers State

Published:





The River State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the killers of four northern traders in the Oroazi area of Port Harcourt, the River State capital. The unknown gunmen had on Thursday, opened fire on the four traders as they sat close to their shops, killing all of them. The commands public relations officer, Omoni Nnamdi, who is a deputy superintendent of police, disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said policemen have since been deployed to the area and its environs to forestall the possible breakdown of law and order, even though the circumstancing leading to the event remains unknown. “I can only confirm the incident, but the details and circumstances leading to it is yet to be unraveled. What I have at my disposal now is just a sketch of what happened. “Our men are right there talking to the people. The DPO called me this morning and a patrol van is already stationed there. We have appealed to the people to allow security agents to do what needs to be done to reveal the circumstances surrounding the killing.”

Reacting to the killing of the traders, chairman of Northern Traders Association of Nigeria (NTAN) in River State, Usman Makarfi, while expressing sadness on the unfortunate incidence, called on security agencies to urgently address the issue of killings in the state. “I feel very sad. I remember being with them till 4:00pm on Thursday. One of them is my vice. You see what is happening? Killings everywhere. Let the government do something. “Let the government open her eyes. You know that election is around the corner and a lot of people see election as a do or die affair. Let government deploy security men everywhere. Let the government protect lives and property, he said.”

