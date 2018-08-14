Police Arrests Two Notorious Traffic Robbers In Lagos

Published:

Share This

Two notorious traffic bandits that had been terrorising road users along Maza Maza/Mile 2 road have been nabbed by the undercover operatives of the Command posted to provide security for commuters along that route.The two robbers, David Mike Okon, 32 years and Ibe Okonne, 27 years, who had been on the watch list of the command were arrested on the 11th of August, 2018 while robbing a lady identified simply as Oluwatosin around Mile 2.They had succeeded in dispossessing the victim of her phone and other valuables before they were arrested by the eagle eyed policemen attached to Raider team, Area E Command, Festac town, who had observed uneasiness in the woman's encounter with the suspects.The suspects in their statements to the police owned up to the crime while the stolen items have been returned to the owner.To forestall incidences of traffic robbery along Maza Maza/Mile 2 and Oshodi/ Airport Road, the CP Lagos has deployed additional teams of undercover operatives and motorised patrol teams to beef up security in the area.CSP Chike OtiPolice Public Relations Officer,Lagos State.