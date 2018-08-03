Police Arrests School Principal Over Forging Of Senator Adeleke's School Certificate

Published:

Strong indication emerged on Thursday in Osogbo over the alleged arrest of the Principal of Ede Muslim High School, Ede, Mr Khalid Abass by Police detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon Close, Ikoyi regarding the statement of result and testimonial issued to the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming September 22 gubernatorial poll, Senator Ademola Adeleke.



It was authoritatively gathered that the detectives, who were investigating the authenticity of the documents stormed school premises on Wednesday around 12.45 pm to apprehended the principal over alleged post-dating of the testimonial.



When our correspondent visited the school premises located in Ede township, one of the teachers, who pleaded anonymity hinted that policemen came on Wednesday to arrest the principal, explaining that the only issue raised by the security agents was the alleged discrepancy on the date of the testimonial authorised by the school principal, Mr Khalid Abass.



He further disclosed that the principal was subsequently taken away by the police in their vehicle to one of the police stations within Ede township, just as he said he had not been sighted since Wednesday after his encounter with the police detectives.



But, when contacted over the development, Osun State Commissioner for Education, Mr Kola Omotunde-Young in a text message forwarded to the Tribune Online said he was not aware of the incident, pointing out that the alleged arrest of the principal had not been brought to the attention of his ministry.

