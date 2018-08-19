Police Arrest Suspects For Duping School Proprietress Of Huge Money In Lagos

Published:

On the strength of the complaint to the commissioner of police, Lagos state, CP Imohimi Edgal, by the proprietress of a notable private school in the state, that attempts were made on four different occasions, between April and July 2018, to steal money from the school account. she further alleged that within that period, she received four debit transaction alerts of various sums of money ranging from nine hundred thousand Naira (N900,000.00), eight hundred thousand Naira (N800, 000.00), one hundred and fifty thousand (N150,000) and six hundred thousand Naira (N600,000.00) respectively. She therefore requested the police to unravel the person's behind the crime.Sequel to to her complaint, the Commissioner of Police mobilised a crack team of detectives from the State Intelligence Bureau led by CSP Vera Ameh to fish out the brains behind the attempt to commit the felonious act to wit stealing.Through diligent investigation, one Oyekunle Abolarin, male, 42 years, of No.4 Shoyebo street, Alapere, Ketu, a native of Omuaran, Kwara state, a security guard at the college was arrested.During interrogation, he confessed to the stealing of four different cheque leaves belonging to the school. He thereafter called in his brother-in-law, one Are Jerry Bankole, a native of Iffe Ikoyi town of Ijumu LGA, Kogi state, who provided the Diamond bank account used in the attempt to withdraw the various amounts.The suspect, Kunle Abolarin told the police that he regrets his actions against his boss whom he claimed awarded scholarships to his four children.Both suspects are currently in police custody and are helping in further investigation of the case.The Commissioner of Police, advises employers of labour to do a thorough profiling of their employees to avoid incidences of this nature and keep their cheque books and ATM cards away from unauthorised persons.