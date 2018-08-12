Police Arrest Kidnapper ,Raper That Engages In Luring And Raping Women Through Facebook

Published:

Sometime in the month of July, 2018, a young woman ( name withheld ) became friends with one Richard Samuel Gbenga on Facebook unknown to her that he is a rapist and an armed robber.They interacted a couple of times, getting to know each other. However on August 4, 2018, the said Richard Samuel Gbenga invited the young woman for a dinner and she accepted.She further told him where they would meet before taking off for the dinner.The suspect arrived at the agreed take off point in a Toyota Camry saloon car registration number JJJ 406 DL driven by one Ayo Salau, a member of his robbery gang.On their way to Lekki, they pulled over at a lonely spot, armed with cutlasses, they ordered her to take off clothes or be killed. Seeing she was naked, they took turns to rape her after which they robbed her of her wristwatch and cash.The moment the hoodlums left, the victim raised alarm and gave description of their car. Police operatives attached to Maroko Division were alerted and immediately they laid ambush for the fleeing criminals.As soon as the police operatives stopped their vehicle, the criminals took to their heels. The officers chased them and arrested Ayo Salau while his partner in crime, Richard Samuel Gbenga escaped.The suspect had since been identified by the victim and he confessed to have committed the crime. He added that his fleeing partner recruited him for the job.The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi cautions the youths especially young women to beware of people who may use the social media to take advantage of them. He assures that the long arm of the law will surely catch up with the fleeing suspect.CSP Chike OtiPolice Public Relations Officer,Lagos State.