Police Arrest Couple For Selling Baby For N400,000
Published: August 10, 2018
The police in Imo State have arrested a couple , Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Glory Nwachukwu for selling their four-month -old son , Marvelous , for N400, 000.
Parading the couple and other suspects at the command’ s headquarters in Owerri on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police , Dasuki Galadanchi, said the action of the couple , who hail from Umueme Obike in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state, was despicable.
Apart from selling their four months old son , the CP said the suspects equally abducted and sold two other babies.
The police boss said , “ The suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command on July 20 at Umuokai Owerre -Nta , in the Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State.
“ The suspects conspired and lured one Jovita of Irrette , in the Owerri West LGA to Naze, in the Owerri North LGA, where they tactically stole her two children , Adaugo Oliver ( 3) and Daniel Oliver ( 6 months ) . They sold the children to unidentified persons.
“ They have confessed to the crime and other child trafficking cases in Imo State. ”
Galadanchi said police peratives were trailing other fleeing members of the gang .
The police boss said the breakthrough was as a result of the synergy that existed between his command and members of the public.
While urging residents of the state to keep providing policemen with useful information , Galadanchi said the community policing strategy of the Inspector-General of Police was yielding dividends .
One of the suspects , Ugochukwu, told reporters that he sold his son for N400, 000 because of hardship, adding that he used the money to buy a motorcycle .
He equally stated that he was given N200, 000 from the N400, 000 realised from the sale of another child.
He promised to turn over a new leaf if given the opportunity .
