Pick Your Presidential Candidate From North West If You Wants To Beat Buahri In 2019..Kwankwaso Tells PDP

Published:

A former Governor of Kano State and presidential aspirant of on the platform of the PDP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwakwaso, has urged the leading opposition party to consider picking its presidential candidate from the North West if it wants to win the 2019 general elections.



Sen. Kwakwaso said this yesterday in Benin while addressing PDP delegates and members during his nationwide consultation on his presidential aspiration.



“If you are selecting a candidate, you have to under this circumstances look at the geography, history and population of the country. It is a common knowledge based on previous census that Kano State is the most populous state and North West is the most populous region in the country.



“So, if it is true that our former party is fielding a candidate from the North West, it is also necessary for the PDP to consider fielding its candidate from the zone,” he said.



He added that, “I have no doubt in my mind that the South South and South East are very solid in the PDP. I believe that what we will do in the North with what will come out in the South West, I have no doubt that PDP will be victorious in the 2019 presidential election.”



Kwankwaso said with his wealth of experience as two-time governor, Minister of Defence and senator, he was at a vantage position to lead the PDP and Nigeria, adding that in the last 26 years, he had contested elections 15 times and only lost twice.



He advised the party to be extra careful by ensuring that the right thing was done after looking at the facts and figures on ground to avoid making mistakes, saying that failure to do that could create serious challenge to the party in the 2019 elections.



“Everyone can contest to get the party’s ticket and getting it is one thing, but the most important thing is winning the election. I am better qualified for the ticket. I am in the PDP to add value and I believe it is only Kwankwaso that can bring this to table in all the states of the federation,” he said.

Share This