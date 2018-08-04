Petrol Tanker Loses Control, Rams Into School In Edo [Photos]

Published:

The driver of petrol tanker lost control of his truck this morning and rammed into a school in Ekpoma along Ekpoma-Abuja Express Way,Thankfully no one was in the building when the accident happened as the school was closed for the weekend.





The truck however destroyed an SUV that was parked in front of the school.





This accident comes few weeks after a petrol tanker exploded at Otedola bridge in Lagos killing over 10 persons and destroying over 50 cars.





See More Photos Below;









