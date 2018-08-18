Peter Odili A Blessing To Nigeria And To Humanity ...Peter Obi

Published:

Immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has congratulated former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, on the occasion of his 70thbirthday, describing him as a blessing to the Nigeria polity



“To all of us who passed through Christ The King College (CKC), Onitsha, Senior Odili is an a source of pride. He was the first CKC product to become a governor and served the people of Rivers State to the best of his ability for eight eventful years,” Obi said Saturday in a statement personally signed by him.



He noted that “Dr. Odili has since after leaving office as Governor gone on to become one of the stabilising forces in Nigerian politics who, working behind the scenes, have continued to promote the development and progress of the country.”



Obi also praised Dr. Odili “for his key role in advancing medical practice and the body of knowledge”, noting that “his legacies in these areas remain indelible in PAMO Clinic and PAMO Medical University – two institutions which bear eloquent testimony to Dr. Odili’s commitment towards advancing the cause of Nigeria and promoting the interests of Nigerians.”



He wished the elder statesman a happy birthday and many more years of good health and God’s continued blessings.



Obi in the statement specially thanked incumbent Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, “for recognising Dr. Odili him as their political godfather and getting other loyal Odili disciples to work tirelessly for the development of Rivers State.” He noted that “going by the way Governor Wike – alias Mr. Projects – is going, Rivers State will soon become the favourite destination for business and politics in Nigeria.”



The former Anambra Governor endorsed Wike’s quest for re-election during the 2019 polls, urging the Rivers electorate “to renew Governor Wike’s mandate in order to enable him to finish the good work he has started, the result of which is there for all to see.”

