Peace Will Return To Nigeria Despite Security Challenges – Adesina

Published:

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that despite the difficult situation Nigerians are faced with, peace will return to the country.





Adesina also said that enemies of the country that have made it impossible for peace to reign in different parts of the country, will at the long run be disgraced.





He stated this when he received members of Junior Chamber International (JCI), Ikoyi, and Orji Kalu Foundation, who came to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tuesday, as part of a Peace Rally.





Adesina, in a statement by the Deputy Director, State House Media Department, Abiodun Oladunjoye, stated: “For those working against peace in our country, I have news for them. They will never win. Those who rupture the peace in different parts of the country will not have the last laugh.





“Nigeria will have peace, and if the evildoers don’t settle for peace, that peace will be attained without them. Whether they like it or not, peace will return to Nigeria, despite the difficult times we are passing through now.”





He commended the peace marchers for their initiative, noting that the quest for peace was very dear to the heart of the President, “and no matter what the people say, we will get to that peaceful shore in this country. Diversity should be a source of strength, rather than a centrifugal force.”

