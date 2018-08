Published:

Frontline PDP Presidential Aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is leading his campaign team to meet with the Delta State Governor, state PDP executive committee, delegates and other leaders of the party, in continuation of his consultations with stakeholders ahead of the PDP national convention.In his contribution at the event the Presidential Aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN was described a safe political ‘product’ with no risk at all and you don’t need to reconcile him with anybody in his quest for political office according to the campaign DG, Boni Haruna ,while speaking with PDP members in Delta State