PDP Planning To Return To Power In Order To Continue Stealing...APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will not fail Nigerians like the way the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did when it held power for 16 years.



In a statement on Sunday, Yekini Nabena, acting spokesman of the ruling party, also dismissed the allegations that the current administration is one-sided in its fight against corruption.



He said PDP’s criticisms of the anti-corruption war are “empty, baseless and diversionary”.



Nabena said it is amazing that party who “stole” and “wasted” the country’s resources has the audacity to criticise the current government that is working to clear the rot they left.



“It is truly amazing that that the party of a failed government which held the country prostrate for 16 years – stole, wasted and misappropriated our abundant resources will have the audacity to make comments on the current administration that within three years is clearing the rot left after the PDPs misrule,” the statement read.



“Was it not under the PDPs immediate-past administration that disclosures of nauseating magnitude were made? ‘I collected N350m from Dasuki for consultation – Iyorchia Ayu’, ‘I only collected $30,000 from Dasuki not N100m – Bode George’, ‘I got N4.6b from Dasuki for spiritual purposes – Bafarawa’ and many more shameful disclosures.”



The spokesman said instead of apologising for their “gang rape” on the country, the PDP is seeking to return to “their stealing”.



“Instead of apologising profusely for their gang rape of the nation, the PDP seeks to present itself before Nigerians in 2019 to seek a return to their stealing. The PDP should understand that Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry how the country was destroyed by the PDP’s gang of pen robbers,” it said.



“Under the administration of President Buhari, no minister will purchase bullet proof cars with public funds, nor will an oil minister junket the globe with family members in private jets at the public expense.



“Nigerians were taken for granted too long and have vowed enough is now enough. No degree of blackmail and wicked scheming will make us return to the years the locusts had eaten.



We have crossed the Red Sea and have no intention to return to our ugly past.



“While the PDP and their agents attempt to discredit the ongoing fight against corruption, the question the PDP should answer is: are anti-corruption efforts being carried out within the ambit of the law? We urge the President, law enforcement agencies, anti-graft bodies and indeed Nigerians not to be sidetracked by the desperate and roguish attempt by the PDP and their agents to discredit the ongoing fight against corruption. It is natural, corruption will fight back.



“The assurances Nigerians can hold firm is that the APC will not fail the country like PDP wasted 16 years.



While the PDP continue to spew lies in its cheap attempt at opposition politics, President Buhari is concentrating on the important work at hand clearing the mess and rebuilding the country in all facets.”

