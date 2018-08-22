PDP Issues Buhari 24 Hours To Arrest Miyetti Allah Leaders

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) within 24-hour.





This is following a threat by the Benue State coordinator of the group, Garius Gololo on Tuesday who warned the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to resign or be forced to do so.





But he did not reveal how the association would remove Saraki from the position.





It was gathered that Gololo said Saraki had created many problems for the President Buhari administration.





In a post on their Twitter handle on Wednesday, the PDP stated that Buhari should respond to the ultimatum “otherwise Nigerians will henceforth hold him directly responsible for all the actions of the group.”





The party wrote: “The outburst by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, echoing the threats by the failed and dysfunctional APC and agents of the Presidency, to force out the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki from office, is an ominous sign and quite revealing.





“This unguarded statement by Miyetti Allah has exposed the synergy between the ruling party APC and some troublesome elements, who are being used to stoke division and create violent crisis that had resulted into daily bloodlettings in various parts of the country.





“It is now abundantly clear to Nigerians that those fomenting crisis, including the bloody clashes and killings in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Nassarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, Borno, Yobe, Enugu, Kogi, Adamawa & other states in Nigeria are sponsored by APC, Buhari supporters





“Before now, to majority of Nigerians, the Miyetti Allah has always represented the military wing of the APC and the Buhari Presidency. It is incontrovertible that they have now become the fourth arm of government, outside the Executive, Judiciary and the Legislature





“In the light of these treasonable & inciting utterances, we demand that Buhari, should within the next 24 hrs, order the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah, otherwise Nigerians will henceforth hold him directly responsible for all the actions of the group.”

