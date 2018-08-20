PDP Condemns Demolition Of Aiyefele’s Radio And Music House

Published:





The building was demolished on Sunday morning despite a court order restraining the government from doing so.





The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the demolition of a building belonging to musician Yinka Aiyefele in Ibadan by the government of Oyo.





The government said Ayefele’s N800m building, which housed the singer’s Fresh FM and recording studios, contravened its Town Planning laws.





But spokesman for the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday described the demolishing as “horrifying, wicked and speaks volumes of the insensitivity of the perpetrators.”





"The PDP notes that Aiyefele’s building was demolished for allegedly singing songs considered to be against the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC), even when our Constitution allows all citizens right to free speech, freedom of opinion and association within the ambit of the law,” the party said in a statement.





"The PDP alerts Nigerians of a dangerous trend whereby the current clampdown on the media is now being extended to other public opinion moulders, including musicians and perhaps actors.”

