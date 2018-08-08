PDP Claims, Buhari Actually Ordered NASS Siege By DSS

Published:

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).





The party also called for the prosecution of Lawan Daura, the erstwhile Director General of the security outfit.





Daura was dismissed by acting President Yemi Osinbajo for ordering operatives of the DSS to invade the National Assembly on Tuesday morning.





The presidency denied knowledge of Daura’s directive, which prevented lawmakers from entering the assembly complex for hours.





But the PDP described Daura’s dismissal as diversionary and deceitful.





“If anything, they urged the Senators and Members to remain steady in their grave plan to ridicule our bastion of democracy, the National Assembly,” Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman for the party, said





“The Presidency’s sack of Daura was a damage-control stunt and a knee-jerk gimmick which came as a response to the national and international outcry against the armed invasion of our legislature by security agents as directed by the Buhari Presidency.





“The action of security agents that blocked the National Assembly is treasonable and must attract appropriate sanctions under our law.





“It is not enough to take populist approach of easing Daura out of office. Our party demands an immediate investigation by an independent panel of inquiry headed by a retired Chief Justice of Nigeria to examine the remote and immediate cause of the invasion.”

Share This