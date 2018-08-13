PDP Candidate Wins Late Husband's Seat In Cross River's State By-Election

Published:

PDP candidate Abbey Ukpukpen, widow of a member of the Cross River House of Assembly, Stephen Ukpukpen, has taken over her husband's seat, following her victory at the Obudu Constituency by-election, held in the state yesterday, Saturday August 11th.





Her husband, Stephen Ukpukpen's seat was declared vacant after he slumped and died while jogging in the state in May 2018.





Abbey Ukpukpen, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 12,712 votes to beat Ishamali Bendel of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 4,345 votes.





The Returning Officer for the Obudu Constituency by-election, Tony Eyang, announced the result today Sunday August 12th.

Share This