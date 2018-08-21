Paul Usoro Beats Two Others To Emerges As New NBA President

Published:

A new president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has emerged. He is Mr Paul Usoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). He scored 4,509 to emerge winner after defeating Mr Arthur Obi Okafor, SAN and Prof Ernest Ojukwu also SAN, who scored 4,423 and who scored 3,313 respectively. Mr Taidi Jonathan Gunu, will serve as the association’s new secretary.

He emerged winner with a total number of 3,574 votes. Barrister Imo Chidozie scored 6, 188 to emerge as the 1st vice president while Dada Folake Olayemi emerged as 2nd vice president and Igba Terhile emerged as 3rd vice president with 4,242 and 6,020 Others who also emerged as the new executive committee members are Obasi Gladys (2nd assistant secretary), Ewenode Onoriode (1st assistant secretary), Anosike Emeka (financial secretary), Pepple Iniobong Irene (assistant financial secretary) and Edo Olukunle (publicity secretary). Others include Olagbegi Olaoba Victoria (tresurer), Usman Jushua Enemali (welfare) and Eze Innocent Nnamdi as (legal adiviser).

Shortly after the election results were announced, out going President of the NBA, commended the association’s electoral committee chairman and other members for a transparent process. He called on members of the association to support the incoming executive committee members to move the association to a greater height.

He said the participation of lawyers in the election had increased a lot compared to the previous election. “It was fair and open from the beginning to as the electoral committee had said some of us believed in transparent and fair process”, he said. A total of 16,115 lawyers were accredited in the election but 12,421 lawyers voted

