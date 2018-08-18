Pat Utomi Declares For Delta State Governorship Race,Says APC Has Failed

Published:

A Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State Professor Pat Utomi has claimed that his party failed to meet expectations.



Speaking to newsmen, Utomi said he was pained that the party they laboured to build was crashing and is thrown into untold crisis.



He said: “I helped found the APC and we had our ideals. Has it been 100 per cent what we hoped for? Far from it.





“I am convinced that if we are serious as political actors, we can find people who are not happy with the way things are going in our party to join hands together and we can make a difference. That is exactly what I am trying to do with this my final effort to provide example before I exit from partisan politics.



“Unfortunately, the politicians we trusted didn’t trust the military so they didn’t come out, so the country was taken over by those who took it over and as you can guess the result has been frightening.

