Tuesday, 7 August 2018

Pastor Urges Christians To Stop Paying Tithes,Describes It As Fraud

A Ghanaian pastor, Dan Owusu - Asiamah , has urged Christians to stop paying tithe , claiming some pastors are using it as a means to defraud them .

According to Adomonline , Owusu -Asiamah made the revelation on a radio programme on Monday , where he alleged that some pastors are defrauding church members because they use the tithe to enrich themselves .

He explained that the book of Deuteronomy in the Bible prohibits pastors from extorting money from their congregation.

Owusu - Asiamah added that pastors who collect 10 per cent of their members ’ incomes are no different from “corrupt” politicians .

He said, “Tithe - paying is fraud . Under no circumstance was anyone asked to pay tithe in the Bible .

Tithing has to do with foodstuffs.

Everything they are doing now is wrong. We speak about corruption and talk about politicians . Corruption begins in the church. The church is actively doing these things. In Deuteronomy 14 : 25, it tells you , a tithe isn’ t about money .”

“There is a difference between offertory and tithing, Malachi chapter 3: 8 - 10 says tithing has nothing to do with money but offering does . I challenge every clergyman to open a passage that says we should pay tithe on a monthly basis . No apostle asked a Christian to give one -tenth . Now it ’ s more like a law that some churches even collect the tithe before they bury the dead . How do you mark those who pay tithe in church?”

