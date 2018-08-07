Pastor Urges Christians To Stop Paying Tithes,Describes It As Fraud

According to Adomonline , Owusu -Asiamah made the revelation on a radio programme on Monday , where he alleged that some pastors are defrauding church members because they use the tithe to enrich themselves .
He explained that the book of Deuteronomy in the Bible prohibits pastors from extorting money from their congregation.
Owusu - Asiamah added that pastors who collect 10 per cent of their members ’ incomes are no different from “corrupt” politicians .
He said, “Tithe - paying is fraud . Under no circumstance was anyone asked to pay tithe in the Bible .
Tithing has to do with foodstuffs.
Everything they are doing now is wrong. We speak about corruption and talk about politicians . Corruption begins in the church. The church is actively doing these things. In Deuteronomy 14 : 25, it tells you , a tithe isn’ t about money .”
“There is a difference between offertory and tithing, Malachi chapter 3: 8 - 10 says tithing has nothing to do with money but offering does . I challenge every clergyman to open a passage that says we should pay tithe on a monthly basis . No apostle asked a Christian to give one -tenth . Now it ’ s more like a law that some churches even collect the tithe before they bury the dead . How do you mark those who pay tithe in church?”
