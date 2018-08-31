Panic Woman In Shackles Captured On Camera In USA

Published:





A mystery woman was caught on camera in the middle of the night, looking distressed as she repeatedly rang doorbells in a neighbourhood in Texas.





The woman had shackles on her wrists and seemed to need help as she frantically rang doorbells in the Sunrise Ranch area of Montgomery, Texas at around 3am on Friday August 24.





She had on only a T-shirt with no pants or shoes. She was captured on resident, Jennie Drude's security camera. By the time residents got to their doors, the woman was gone.





The video was shared online with the aim of locating the woman who obviously needed help.





Officials in Montgomery County, Texas, have now said that the woman has been identified but said they will not be naming the woman because she is a domestic violence victim. The woman is safe and with her family, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.





The female that we have all been looking for has been identified and is safe. She is currently outside Montgomery County and our investigators will be meeting with her to continue the investigation, the statement said.





Meanwhile, the woman's boyfriend has been found dead from apparent suicide. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a home in Sunrise Ranch after receiving a call about a man who made "suicidal comments," according to a statement. They found a 49-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with a suicide note linking him to the woman seen in the video.

Share This