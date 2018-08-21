Oyo State NURTW Gets New Ag Chairman

Published:

The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Yasin and other Stakeholders have announced the appointment of the Vice Chairman of the union in Oyo State, Alhaji Abideen Olajide a.k.a Ejiogbe as the Acting Chairman of the union.



This was contained in a statement issued today by the National President, Alhaji Yasin. According to the statement, Alhaji Abideen Olajide will be acting in place of the current Chairman who is indisposed.

