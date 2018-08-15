Oyo State Govt Set To Demolish Yinka Ayefele's Fresh FM Radio Station

Published:

Bearing any last minute changes ,Fresh FM a radio station owned by music maestro Yinka Ayefele may be demolished any moment from by Oyo State Government.This was a post by his spokesman David Ajiboye"Gov Ajimobi wants to demolish Music House again because (1) The staff canteen in the premises was not approved. (2) The spiral staircase was not in the approved plan.(3) The mast was not in the approved plan (4) The fence was not in the approved plan....and therefore the entire N800 million edifice where almost 150 people make their daily bread have to go down. You are all invited to the demolition show at the Music House tomorrow."