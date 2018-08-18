Oyo State Govt Reacts To Ayefele's Accusations On CKN News..Gives Reason For Proposed House Demolition

Published:

Oyo State Government has reacted to the trending story on its decision to demolish the building housing the radio station of physically challenged popular artiste Yinka Ayefele in Ibadan.The Special Adviser Media to the Governor, Mr Tunji Bolaji was reacting to an allegation by the Spokesman of Yinka Ayefele ,Mr David Ajiboye in one of the posts on CKN News Social Media platform that accused the government of witch hunting and insensitivity.Here is Mr Tunji's reaction"Chris (CKN), what we have here (post) is sheer sentiment on the part of the Ayefele people. They are aware that they flouted the building law. Several letters written to them that they should come and regularise the building permit were unresponded to. The building, Music House is on the road setback. People have died in front of the building . Ayefele himself lost his staff on that road on New year eve. Accident kept occurring on that road every time. The state has received several petitions concerning the situation on that roadThat's why govt decided to take action for the larger interest of the people"