Oyo State Government Must Compensate Yinka Ayefele... Human Right Lawyer Kayode Ajulo

Human right lawyer Kayode Ajulo says the demolition of Yinka Ayefele's Radio is unconstitutionalHear him"Pray Mr. Yinka Ayefele, the owner of Music House obtained injunction restraining the Gov. Ajimobi’s Oyo State Government from demolishing his property.An injunction is an equitable remedy in the form of a court order that compels a party to do or refrain from specific acts. A party that fails to comply with an injunction faces criminal or civil penalties, including possible monetary sanctions and even imprisonment. They can also be charged with contempt of court.In the absence of the injunction and in the face of the demolition of the Music House which was done at the early hour of today as well as considering the building permit purportedly obtained by Mr. Ayefele about 10 years ago, it is my humble opinion that the Oyo State Government must adequately compensate Mr. Ayefele for his loss of full usage of his property.Also note that in the event the State Government refused to come to terms with the beloved musician and compensate him accordingly, he is empowered and has right to seek court intervention to ensure that his right and interest are protected in the property. -Dr. Kayode Ajulo