Osinbajo Visits Site Of Abuja Collapsed Building,2 Dead,6 Rescued

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo visited the collapsed building site in Jabi, Abuja.



He came in the company of the Secretary to the Government, Boss Gidahyelda Mustpha and the Minister of the Federal Capital territory, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello.





There are fears that over a dozen people are trapped under the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed in Jabi area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.



According to eyewitness account, most of the trapped peoples are squatting in the building.





Another eyewitness said one of the trapped persons made a phone call to a friend, pleading for assistance.



“Before the officials came, we rescued four persons while one died. One of the rescued persons had a broken leg. They were rushed to the hospital. Others are still trapped,” an eyewitness said.



Rescue operation is ongoing at the site which is opposite a shopping mall and close to the popular Jabi park.





Meanwhile two people have been confirmed dead from the incident,while another six who sustained injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment

