Osinbajo Summons Sports Minister Dalung, Pinnick Over Looming FIFA Ban

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday meet with the Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung.





CKN News gathered that Osinbajo and Dalung met shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.





The reason for the meeting was not yet known at press time but it might not be unconnected with the threat by Fifa to sanction Nigeria over government interference.





The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, had earlier met with the acting president before commencement of the FEC.





Nigeria will face Fifa’s wrath unless “the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) offices are handed back to the legitimate NFF executive committee under President Amaju Melvin Pinnick,” a FIFA statement warned.

