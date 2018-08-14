Oshiomhole Jumps,Runs,Squats And Speaks At The Same Time...PDP

Published:

The PDP described the APC as an unstable party whose administration had almost grounded the progress so far made in the country.



The PDP’s spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration had been moving at a snail speed without delivering on its promises.



Kola said, “How can the presidency call PDP militant when they parade a factional national chairman that jumps, runs, and squats and speaks all at the same time.





What can be more militant than that?



“The presidency has been moving at a snail speed in the last three years and by so doing regressed all the activities of our nation. We are not interested in their name calling as Nigerians have resolved to vote them out in 2019.”

