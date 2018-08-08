Oshiomhole Is A Threat To Democracy – Ex Dep Speaker Emeka Ihedioha

Published:

Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, has accused the National Chairman of the APC of been a threat to the country’s democracy.





The former lawmaker was reacting to Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly complex by DSS operatives.





In a statement by his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned that the country was too big for any individual to hold ransom.





Ihedioha said: “I wish to alert Nigerians that the APC National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, and his band of notorious gangsters have become a nuisance and an increasing threat to our democracy, and must not be allowed to truncate our hard-earned democratic government.





“The legislature is the fulcrum of democratic practice, consequently, the assault on the people’s House, an institution that symbolises our democracy and has, indeed, entrenched its culture, is, to say the least, a failed coup, abuse of power and, indeed, smacks of dictatorship.”

