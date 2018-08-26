Opposition Party Behind Fake APC Website ..APC Spokesman Alleges

Published:

The ruling political party in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused an unnamed opposition Party of sponsoring a fake APC website .





The party in its statement said ”one of the main opposition political parties” was responsible for the website, apcregistration.com, aimed at wooing unsuspecting APC faithful ahead of the 2019 general election.





It called on Nigerians, through Yekini Nabena spokesman for the party, to ignore the aforementioned website, calling it a scam.





“We alert our supporters, members, and indeed the general public about a purported membership registration website of the All Progressives Congress (APC) apcregistration.com,” read a statement from Nabena.





“The website, which is trending on social media, is unauthorised and a scam.





“Our internal investigation has revealed that the fake website is sponsored by one of the main opposition political parties in its desperate and criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 general election.





“We have deliberately not named the political party and hereby call on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors,” he added.

Share This