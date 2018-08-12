Ooni Of Ife Denies Rumours Of Another Marriage

Published:

The Palace of Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has refuted the news going viral that the revered monarch is set to take as wife the initiator of Hope Alive, Miss Temitope Adesegun.The news apparently sponsored by some unscrupulous elements sympathetic to the besotted lady is nothing but an element of farce, falsehood and a mere wishful thinking.Reacting to the news, Prince Jide Fadairo, the Chairman of Oduduwa Foundation and husband of Princess Folasade, the monarch's eldest sister, said that was a fairy tale gone too far."Yes, Temitope Adesegun got His Imperial Majesty involved in her Hope Alive Initiative, a charity project but it has not gone beyond that initiative. So, it is not true. Ooni's marriage cannot be done secretly, it involves not only the Royal family, it involves Yoruba custom and a lot of elders, tradition are involved. Please dismiss the story, it is another fake news.Another confidant and friend of Ooni, Mr. Muyiwa Leroy Afolabi said" Kabiyesi will carry every Ile-Ife's sons and daughters along whenever it's time to pick another Olori (Queen)for us.Let’s always verify the facts before sharing."The Palace notes with regret the claim that Temitope Adesegun and others provoking the most heated rumours of exotic voyage with the Royalty and dismisses it as youthful infatuation.The Palace advises the media to verify from the Palace before publication.When contacted by Flip TV on Saturday, Temitope Adesegun said she has an event to plan towards Sunday and rudely put the conversation to an abrupt halt on phonen, neither did she respond to the text message sent to her.While the sponsored script and act of Temitope Adesegun and others read of a woman desperately in love, Prince Fadairo said the time is not propitious for the monarch who is immersed in the renaissance of Yoruba culture and promotion of the race's customs and traditions globally."That's not on His Imperial Majesty's mind. Marriage is not something he wants to do right away. He does not want a repeat of the past mistakes. These ladies want to take advantage of his good demeanour to them. Many names have been bandied around but I can tell you they are all false., just like this case."