Only Saraki Can Defeat Buhari In 2019..Prophet Elijah

Published:

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos has predicted that only Senate President Bukola Saraki can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.





Saraki had last week left the ruling All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party, where he is rumoured to stand a better chance of making his presidential dream come true.





In his book, Warning To The Nations, Ayodele said the country would face tougher times as the 2019 elections draw closer.





“President Buhari’s attempt to return will meet very stiff resistance from the opposition and if he tries to force his way, then there will be trouble in the country,” the Primate said.





“It is going to be tough for the APC as a new party will give them a run for their money at the 2019 polls.”





He added: “I do not know Saraki neither do we have any link, politically or otherwise. But he is the only man who can win anything for PDP.”

Share This