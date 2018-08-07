Ondo State Govt Debunks Story Of Planned Resignation Of Nine State Executive Members

Published:

The Ondo State government yesterday debunked a report that some members of the State Executive Council (Exco) are planning to resign their appointments to either contest for positions or defect to other parties.



A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Oliwolabi, said: “We find it imperative to set the record straight due to the sensitive nature of the report, as it bothers on the unity and cordial working relationship between the governor and his Exco members.



“While we are convinced that the story was planted by enemies of this government, who have resorted to cheap blackmail to distract a performing governor and his officials, it is also instructive to quickly open the eyes of the public to see the nakedness of the falsehood and concocted stories planted by enemies of progress.



“This is to cause disaffection among the government officials and the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in the state.”



The statement noted that in a democratic setting, political aspirations are normal, adding: “Ondo State is not an exemption. But we are proud to say that these aspirations have not resulted into any form of wrangling in our Exco as every member remains fiercely loyal to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and irrevocably committed to his vision.

Share This