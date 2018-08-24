Olamide's YBNL Signee, Viktoh Shares Suicidal Thought

Published:





Nigerian musician, Viktoh who is signed on to Olamide's YBNL label shared a scary suicidal post early this morning.





The post which has since been deleted reads;





"What happens next when the world knocks you down? There is so much pain in this world that I just wanna leave and go somewhere better. I want to go to a place where your heart never aches again! I just wish something could take this pain away cause.”





Viktoh got signed on to YBNL in 2014 alongside Lil Kesh but hasn't gained as much commercial success with his music.

Share This