OAU Suspends Six Students For Alleged Cultism

Published:

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has suspended six of its students indefinitely over their alleged involvement in cultism.





A statement signed by the registrar of the university, Margaret Omisule, identified the affected students as Onyekwusi Praise and Udeh John from the department of arts and social science education; Oladoye Oluwatobi, Ayeyi Damilola and Davis Jesulayomi of English department; and Ojo Abiodun, a student of microbiology.





The university management had on August 20th received a tipoff that two of their students were against their will, initiated into cultism outside the school campus. The police was invited and 12 of the students were arrested. After police investigations, six of the students were said to have confessed to being members of different secret cult groups.





“After the investigation of the suspected students by the police, the university received a detailed report of the Police findings on the case on August 20, 2018, wherein it was confirmed that six (6) of the arrested students of the university had admitted their membership of proscribed groups.





In view of the university’s zero tolerance for cultism and in accordance with relevant statutes, the students have been suspended pending investigations by the appropriate students’ disciplinary committee. As it is the collective responsibility of all the stakeholders to protect the university from persons with criminal intentions, members of the community are advised to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious activities.” the statement read





Recall that in July 1999, a fatal cult clash within the school campus, shook the entire nation after six students were killed.

Share This