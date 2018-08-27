Nollywood Big Boy, Jim Ikye Denies Reports Of Arrest At Lagos Airport

Published:

Jim Iyke has come out to deny multiple reports that he was arrested at the airport. The talented actor said he was shocked by the news filtering the air about his arrest.





According to him, he only had a delayed flight and was only being escorted by his two personal assistants and police escort.





"I am surprised at this news. I am presently seating at the Dana Air office about to board my flight.





I missed my flight and when I got to the airport, I wanted to try and see if I could make it because the plane hadn't gone, they even tried speaking to the pilot but it was late. They had to put me on the next flight.





"My sister just called me to ask this same question because she said her old school friend called her and told she heard about my arrest. I have been at the airport for two hours. I don't know why people will come up with stories like this," he said.





This is coming after some blog posted a video online with a caption saying that the actor was arrested at the airport for slapping a staff of an airline.





Jim Iyke as we all know isn't one of those actors who has been known to be physically violent but isn't all that nice when it comes to throwing jabs at nosy followers on social media.

