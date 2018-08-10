Nollywood Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Bags Postgraduate Diploma In Theology

Published:

Veteran Nigerian actress-turned-pastor Eucharia Anunobi has bagged a postgraduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership Course.





She received it from the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy on Wednesday.





Eucharia posted several photos from the ceremony on Instagram and wrote: “Stagnant waters stink. Evolve and upgrade yourself ! Get back to school !! Thanking Yahweh (GOD) for successfully completing and graduating from REDEEMERS INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP ACADEMY ( RILA ) with a POSTGRADUATE DIPLOMA IN PASTORAL AND LEADERSHIP COURSE, AUGUST / 8 / 2018 .

”Hmmm BACHELOR OF ARTS: ENGLISH LANGUAGE – UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA NSUKKA, MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORKS – LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY.

Moving onto greater glory steadily. Please join me and celebrate the king of glory, JESUS CHRIST, who made it possible.”

