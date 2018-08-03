Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Drums Support For Buhari

Published:

Nigerian actor and legal practitioner Kenneth Okonkwo has, again, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari as his 2019 presidential candidate.





Days after a viral video of him saying the President was the best man for the job come 2019, the actor takes to his Instagram page to render him more plaudits.





The “Living In Bondage” actor said that the worst of Buhari in eight years would be better than the best of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 16 years.





He wrote: “You know the truth, the worst of Buhari in 8 years will be better than the best of PDP in 16 years.





“PDP had 16 years with oil prices very high in-between yet they left us without light (power), without water, without roads, without security, without paying even salaries, indeed without anything.





“Whatever is happening today has its root from that regime. This administration came with bailout for states to pay salaries with the price of oil falling drastically. Tackled security and all that and somebody is telling me I should reconsider the past leaders that brought us into this mess. God forbid.





“I support Buhari and pray for him. I sincerely don’t care what people like those empty men who make ignorant videos have to say. I don’t want to be a Governor under a corrupt President. At least I can say that the person of Buhari is not corrupt.





”Let them call on their gods, let me call on my God and let the God that answereth by fire, let Him be God.”

