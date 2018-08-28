No One Can Islamize Nigeria...SGF Boss Mustapha

Published:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, yesterday foreclosed the possibility of islamising the country, saying the notion that there are attempts to Islamise Nigeria is a dummy being sold by enemies of the country who are bent on plunging it into a religious war. He said the federal government remains committed to ending the current insecurity facing the country.



Speaking at a two-day peace summit organised by the Northern region of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) with the theme, ‘Sustainable Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria As a Panacea for Development’, Mustapha declared categorically that nobody can Islamise the country. “I must correct the dummy being sold by some rumour mongers about the issue of Islamising Nigeria. No body is contemplating doing that”, the SGF stated. Mustapha assured that the current security challenges will soon be over as the federal government was doing everything possible to tackle the menace. He continued: “I call on the Church to always continue to speak the truth at all times. Nobody can kill the gospel. Let’s continue to be our brother’s keepers at all times and continue to preach peace.



“We must reject those who propagate hatred, ethnicity, divisiveness, sectionalism or seek to manipulate religious differences for political gains.” On his part, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, said in the last one month, the state government has concentrated efforts in establishing the vital nexus that will help the state in identifying the key roles that it has to play as government. He noted: “Today, we are further making a resolve to add value to the commitment of government in being part of the solution that will promote peaceful co-existence and religious harmony beyond Plateau. “The theme of this summit is no doubt apt and draws to mind the essentiality of peace and security as panacea for sustainable development beyond our state.



We remain resolute in our commitment to building an enduring legacy of peace beyond Plateau and we shall not relent in exploring all avenues that will help us in the sustenance of peace and security. “The peace conference that recently held under the auspices of Plateau state peace building agency is a statement of our Government’s resolve not to leave any stone unturned as we seek to find a comprehensive solution to the peculiar dynamics of our human existence within the cosmopolitan sphere of our social interaction”.





Speaking earlier in his welcome address, chairman of the Northern CAN, Rev Yakubu Pam, said, “As Christian leaders we are expected to play critical roles in the development of our societies, states and countries. “We have every reason to be worried over the recent ugly security developments in our region following attacks and killings in communities and some states of the North by people who do not wish our country good. “I urge our Christian leaders in the North and security experts who are attending this occasion to proffer solutions to the current ugly events happening in Northern Nigeria and country as a whole.

“I want to appeal to the federal government to do all within its legal and constitutional powers to put an end to the issue of farmers/Herders clashes in states of the North so that lasting peace can return to these restive communities that have produced thousands of internally displaced persons”. Also present at the occasion were Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbeh; his Sports counterpart, Solomon Dalung and deputy governor of Adamawa State, Martins Babale, among others.

