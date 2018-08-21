No Govt In Nigeria Has Ever Achieved What Buhari Has Done So Far...Robert Clarke

Published:

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clark, says no government in Nigeria has done what President Muhammadu Buhari has done.



Clark made this known while appraising the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.



“Buhari has tried as it is humanly possible; no government in Nigeria has done what he has done,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.



The senior advocate, who made the comments one day after President Buhari vowed to jail more of those who brought the nation into its present economic situation, noted that the rule of law must prevail.



He advised the President to ensure that corruption was fought in accordance with the provision of the Constitution while the rights of individuals were not violated.



Clark said, “In fighting corruption, you must follow it through a system. The rule of law is there. So anything he (Buhari) has to do cannot be done in isolation.”



“Once he discovers corruption somewhere, his duty is to point it out. His duty is to point it out, fish it out; at that stage, his job finishes,” he added.



The respected lawyer also commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for continuously pursuing corruption cases in court.



According to him, the anti-graft agency has been diligent in performing its duties, considering that the system of legal prosecution takes a long period to pursue.



Mr Clark, however, believed the corruption war would “always be selective because you will not find any rational political leader start picking his own members when he is in government.”



President Buhari who returned to the country on Saturday from a vacation in the United Kingdom had vowed to jail more looters.



The President had said it was what Nigerians expected of him and he would do that.

