No Amount Of Threat, Intimidation Can Stop Me From Unseating Buhari In 2019 - Obasanjo Vows

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that no amount of intimidation and threat would force him to abandon his call for the sack of the Buhari-led administration.





The former president said this when he received a 30-man delegation of Bafarawa Presidential Campaign Organisation (BCO) led by the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital today August 5th.





Obasanjo said there’s nothing that can be as worst as his experience while in jail, saying he was imprisoned for doing nothing. He said the prison experience was a sacrifice for better Nigeria and that he would be ready to make more sacrifices for the country.





According to the former president, no right-thinking Nigerian will applaud the current situation in the country.“The situation of Nigeria today is not the one any right thinking Nigerian should applaud. And my own strong belief is that Nigeria deserves better than we have now.





And we can get better than what we have.And so, yours is to see what you can do, that is why you are aspiring to make Nigeria better than what it is today. Nobody who loves Nigeria will not want it to better than its is today.





I, definitely, have made personal sacrifices and I will make again. Talk of fighting in the war front and shedding of blood, or event talk of going to prison, because I believe in democracy. I went to prison for doing nothing wrong. I have also been intimidated and threatened, what would you do to intimidate somebody like me?





Whatever you are trying to do to me, people have tried to them to me in the past, and it amounted to nothing and it will amount to nothing. Because before I act, I pray to God to guide me and I think of Nigeria first, particularly majority of Nigerians who are underprivileged, whose situation we need to improve upon.





"How would I say that anyone who wants to improve the situation of Nigeria, I will not support? How would I say that anybody who does not feel satisfied with the situation of Nigeria should not be encouraged?





How would I say that anyone who believes strongly that Nigeria can be better than what it is and believes that it is a collective responsibility, I will not support? But there must be a leader that will lead the team and leadership is not easy. If we do not act together as we should act together, Nigeria will not be what it should be come 2019.





"Aspiration? Yes, but the objective must be clear. If the opposition starts going in different directions and pulling in different ways, Nigeria situation will not change'' he said.

