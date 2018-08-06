Nine Corps Members Drown During Picnic In Taraba State

Published:





Nine corps members have drowned in River Mayo Celbe, Taraba state, after a sudden increase in the volume of water.





CKN News gathered that the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were swimming during a picnic party when the incident occurred on Saturday.





Spokesman for the police in the state ASP David Missal said seven corpses had so far been recovered.





He said, “Information available to our disposal reveals that 22 Youth Corps members serving in the state were on a picnic party in River Mayo-Selbe in Gashaka LGA on Saturday when the incident happened.





"We were made to understand that while they were swimming, there was a sudden increase in the volume of water which carried nine of them away.





"We have so far recovered Seven corpses while the search for the two remaining corpses is still in progress,” he said. State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Florence Yaakugh, also confirmed the incident.





She said that the seven bodies had been recovered while the search for the other two bodies was still ongoing by the residents in partnership with security agencies and the NYSC.





Yaakugh said, “This is a very sad development and the entire NYSC family in Taraba state is already thrown into deep mourning.”

