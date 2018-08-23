Nigeria's Number One Goalkeeper Frances Uzoho Joins Relegated Team In Spain

Published:





Francis Uzoho, Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, has agreed to join relegated Elche in a season-long loan deal.





CKN News gathers that Uzoho, who failed to secure a place in the main squad at equally relegated Deportivo La Coruna, could be on his way to becoming Elche’s first-choice goalie.





Elche were thrown out of the top division as a punishment for not paying tax debts, despite finishing 13th in the La Liga table.





But Uzoho’s move is subject to approval by the La Liga board because Elche have already exceeded their budgetary limit.





Spanish clubs have spending limits denoting the maximum amount that each club can spend during the season.

