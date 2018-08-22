Nigerian Writer Weds Brazilian Gay Lover

Published:

Yesterday, Nigerian born writer, and a published author, Michael Lord Smith got married to his Brazilian partner, Deck Farias in Sao Paolo.





Michael Lord Smith got married yesterday and Shared photos from the wedding, with the following caption,





‘finally the appointed day has come. Thanks to everyone who made this special day possible. Join us In our marverlous journey ahead’.





Meanwhile, he has also revealed that he has never kissed or fancied a girl and even find himself disgusted by even having a thought about doing anything sexual with a girl.





He made the comment in a Facebook post where he asked his friends if they can sleep with a transgender male as a 100% gay man.

