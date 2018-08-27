Nigeria Police Plotting To Kill Me - Dino Melaye Alleges

Published:

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has accused the Nigeria Police Force of plotting to frame him up with the intention of killing him.





Making the allegation on his Twitter handle on Monday, Melaye said the police were partnering with the Kogi state government to farme him up with culpable homicide and illegal possession of fire arm.





”Nigerian police working with Kogi state government, is trying to frame me up again with culpable homicide and possession of fire arm,” he tweeted.





”They want to forcefully take me to Lokoja and kill me afterwards.”





The lawmaker has a case in court for allegedly supplying arms to thugs in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi.





But he has since denied the allegation.

