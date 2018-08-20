Nigeria Escapes FIFA's Last Minute Ban As FG Recognised Amaju Pinnick As NFF Chairman

Published:

Nigeria today escaped the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) hammer on Monday before the deadline given by the world football governing body.





Following the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council of 13 August 2018 concerning the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), FIFA received confirmations that the legitimate leadership of the NFF under President Amaju Melvin Pinnick and General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi has been given back effective control of the NFF and its offices.





In view of these circumstances, FIFA deems that the conditions set by the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council have now been met and consequently the suspension of the NFF will not take effect.





FIFA will continue to closely monitor the situation in order to ensure that FIFA’s rules and regulations are fully adhered to.





Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant on Media/Publicity to the Vice President, Olaoluwa Akande, made the Federal Government’s firm position on the saga known to the public on Monday Morning.





As a member nation under FIFA, the FG is believed to have also given FIFA the assurance that football will continue to be run in the country in accordance with internationally acceptable (FIFA) statute.





According to Akande, the Vice-President Professor Osinbajo was reported to have contacted FIFA and gave the assurance that there was no other party recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria beyond Pinnick as the duly elected President of the NFF.

